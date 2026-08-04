Insider Says Two Browns Rookies Are In A League Of Their Own

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were hopeful they could add at least one wide receiver who was capable of becoming a starter as a rookie and might eventually overtake veteran Jerry Jeudy as the team’s No. 1 option. Then, it went better than the Browns could have possibly dreamed.

Cleveland was able to land KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round, and it may have solved its issues at the position for years to come. The Browns already look to be much more equipped for this season.

After less than a week of training camp, insider Zack Jackson of The Athletic said Concepcion and Boston are already better than everyone else on the roster.

“Concepcion and Boston are already miles — galaxies — better than any of the other wide receivers,” Jackson posted.

Concepcion and Boston are already miles – galaxies – better than any of the other wide receivers. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 3, 2026

The Browns’ wide receivers ranked last in the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches as a group last season, so this may not come as much of a surprise. But it’s the fact that Cleveland has not one but two rookie wideouts ready to emerge that makes it special.

Jeudy had a down season when his production dropped by almost half from his 90-catch, 1,229-yard campaign in his first year with the Browns. Cedric Tillman was again limited by injuries, which has put his future with the team in jeopardy, and Jamari Thrash has never lived up to his perceived potential and is a long shot to make the final roster.

What makes this even more intriguing is the development of second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who has been impressive in his first full offseason with the team after he was a late signing last year as an undrafted rookie. He, Concepcion, and Boston each bring very different skill sets to the wide receiver room and could prove to be perfect complements to each other as a dynamic trio.

Of course, any success the wide receivers have or do not have will depend on the quarterback, and neither Deshaun Watson nor Shedeur Sanders have been impressive so far as their ongoing competition for the starting job resumed.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes His Early Choice For Browns' Starting QB