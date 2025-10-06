A Big Decision Could Be Looming About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have now won just four of their last 22 games.

Not many head coaches would’ve survived that type of stretch.

Even if the Browns were a young team with no postseason aspirations this season, this record is disappointing.

Also, the team was just a couple of plays away from being 3-2 at this point, and it’s hard not to blame the coaching staff for some of their shortcomings.

That’s why Tony Rizzo believes that Kevin Stefanski might not be able to keep his job after this season.

In the latest edition of his show, he believes that the front office will have to have a conversation about Stefanski’s job.

“People are calling for Kevin Stefanski right now, and maybe rightfully so. Number one, I do not agree with firing anyone during the season. I don’t think that gets you anywhere. Who’s going to take over? I know this: the Haslams are not going to make a change right now. When I go through the stuff on Stefanski, he’s 4-20 in his last 24 games. Penalties continue to be a problem. No big plays. His clock management is horrible, and they have receiver involvement that is nonexistent. At the end of the year, the Browns are going to have to have a very serious conversation,” Rizzo said.

“The end of the year, the Browns are going to have to have a very real conversation,” – @TheRealTRizzo on Kevin Stefanski. Where are you with Stefanski right now? WATCH: https://t.co/YeM6qnsKdZ https://t.co/B4yztgXgHg pic.twitter.com/Syzg4Kq6MP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 6, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that.

Stefanski may have lost his job last season if it wasn’t for the fact that the Browns had signed him to a contract extension in the offseason.

He’s not a bad coach, and, all things considered, he’s been dealt a pretty bad hand for most of his tenure in Northeast Ohio.

Nevertheless, it comes to a point where none of that matters anymore.

All that matters is that the team isn’t winning football games and, more importantly, they’re failing to even put up 20 points per game despite having an offensive-minded coach.

Maybe things have just run their course, and it’s time for both parties to move on.

Whatever the case, it’ll be almost impossible to justify bringing him back next season if the team doesn’t start winning some games.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Former Browns QB Will Win MVP