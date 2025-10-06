Analyst Predicts Former Browns QB Will Win MVP

The Cleveland Browns just watched Dillon Gabriel take the reins of the offense for the first time.

The first results were encouraging, although not that exciting.

Still, given how much this team has struggled to find any sort of consistency at the quarterback position, the fans will gladly take that.

In the meantime, another former Browns quarterback is finally earning all the praise.

Baker Mayfield is playing the best football of his career, which is why Anthony Lima believes he’s going to win MVP this season.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Lima claimed that Mayfield has become the most exciting player to watch in the league, besides maybe Josh Allen.

“Get on the Baker (Mayfield) bandwagon. I mean, the dude’s going to win MVP. He is must-watch. He’s the most exciting player in the NFL this year to watch other than maybe Josh Allen,” Lima said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree.

Mayfield is putting up some impressive numbers.

But more than that, he’s led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to four game-winning drives in five weeks, showing his clutch gene and the ‘it’ factor.

He’s done that despite having several key players, including star WR Mike Evans, out with injuries.

Then again, as much as some Browns fans would love to have him, it’s not like he was this player when he was in Northeast Ohio.

He’s done a lot of growing up on and off the field, and he may have needed to go through all that to finally become the best version of himself.

Of course, it would’ve been much better to see that happen with the team that took him with the No. 1 pick.

The Browns, on the other hand, are still paying Deshaun Watson.

Yikes.

