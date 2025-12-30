A Troubling Streak Puts Browns Offense In The Spotlight

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the National Football League. Their offense, however, is a different story. Despite having an offensive coach calling the shots in Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ offense has struggled mightily, regardless of who’s behind center.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that this team is tied for the 5th-longest streak in the league without scoring 30 points in a game.

“Longest active streaks without scoring 30 points in a game: 1. Raiders (36), 2. Cardinals (16), 3. Commanders (13), 4. Falcons (11), T5. Browns (9), T5. Chiefs (9),” Ian Hartitz posted on X.

The Browns have had a revolving door of quarterbacks during the Kevin Stefanski era, so it’s hard to put all the blame on him. That being said, we’ve seen other teams score 30+ with backups, rookies, and players who were later benched.

That’s one of the reasons why some fans believe it’s time to move on from the head coach. Even if he’s got a bright offensive mind and might land another job right away, he’s not getting the job done in Cleveland.

Stefanski has held his quarterbacks back. He’s been way too conservative at times, and while some of that might have to do with the lack of talent, it still has been disappointing.

Even now that the team doesn’t have anything left to play for, he still has been too conservative in game-planning. And while some may argue that Tommy Rees is calling the plays, he still has the final say.

Things may have run their course, and the Browns are in big need of a change.

