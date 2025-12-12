Browns Nation

Friday, December 12, 2025
Browns Defense Trending Toward A Historic Finish

Andrew Elmquist
By
Browns Defense Trending Toward A Historic Finish
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ record doesn’t look particularly impressive on paper. They’re 3-10 through 14 weeks, and they’re still in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if a few things fall their way.

When teams have records like this, including some Browns teams in the past, it’s hard to find any positives about the roster. Players quickly become demoralized when they realize they are eliminated from playoff contention early, which can lead to frustration and a lack of effort down the stretch.

The Browns’ offense has certainly had its ups and downs all season, but their defense has been heralded. Not only is Myles Garrett putting together a Defensive Player of the Year campaign, but Carson Schwesinger is also in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Those two players have been the stars, but this entire defense has come together and created something special. In fact, if their current statistics hold, they could finish the year with fewer passing yards per game than the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, a team that won a Super Bowl and is known for having one of the best defenses of all time.

That Ravens defense allowed 187.3 passing yards per game, and the Browns are only letting up 165.2 per contest. They do still have four games left to play, so these averages could fluctuate, but the Browns have to feel positively about their defense heading into the 2026 season.

The Browns’ defense has been their best unit in recent years, but nothing compares to what they’re doing this season.

If they can get the offense figured out in 2026, there’s no telling what this team will be able to accomplish.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Shares A Surprising Admission About His Career
Browns Nation