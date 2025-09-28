A Worrisome Trend Has Emerged In Browns’ Losses This Season

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem.

That’s no secret at this point, and the more you watch the tape, the clearer it becomes that the pass-catchers aren’t doing their jobs either.

However, the offense isn’t the only unit that has struggled this season.

As pointed out by Mac Blank, Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions was the third time in four weeks that special teams have given up a back-breaking touchdown.

In 3 out of 4 games this season The #Browns have a back breaking special teams breakdown Bubba Ventrone….come on#Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/GwypgPTPtC — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) September 28, 2025

That’s not to mention the issues at the kicker position, which date back to last season.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was supposed to be a guru in that regard, but he hasn’t done a good job in Cleveland.

It’s heartbreaking to watch such a talented defense go to waste.

Their execution has been almost flawless, and Jim Schwartz’s game-planning has been stellar.

There’s only so much they can do when the quarterback is throwing interceptions, the wide receivers are dropping passes, and the special teams are struggling with kick coverage.

The Browns have the potential and the talent to be a very good team for many years to come.

Unfortunately, it takes much more than that to find success in the National Football League.

This team’s issues are glaring and obvious at this point, and failure to solve what needs to be solved might doom this season long before December.

And if Ventrone can’t get it together, he shouldn’t be back next season.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Loss To Lions