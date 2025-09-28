Browns Nation

Sunday, September 28, 2025
Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Loss To Lions

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were hoping to build on an impressive defensive performance against the Green Bay Packers last week when the AFC squad traveled north to face the Detroit Lions.

For much of the game, the Browns’ defense held firm against one of the best offenses in the NFL.

While the Browns only allowed 277 yards to Detroit, the defensive stance wasn’t enough to help Cleveland earn its second win of the season.

All-Pro defender Myles Garrett was frustrated by his team’s loss, and he made an honest admission about Cleveland’s efforts after the game.

“We pride ourselves in being better than what we showed,” Garrett said.

Garrett turned his attention to his opponents, praising the Lions for their ability to run the football.

He also said that the Lions were a “gritty” squad, noting that the NFC team had battled for the full game.

Detroit finished the game with 109 rushing yards on 29 carries, thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs’ 91 yards on 15 carries.

Bright spots existed for the Browns’ defensive unit, however.

Cleveland held quarterback Jared Goff to 168 passing yards on 16-of-27 passing, and Denzel Ward had an interception.

Cleveland trailed 10-7 late in the second quarter, but a Joe Flacco interception set up Detroit for a touchdown that gave them a 17-7 lead, and after adding a field goal right before halftime, the Lions led 20-7.

The Lions were able to add two more touchdowns in the second half, which included a 65-yard punt return.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation