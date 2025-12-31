Aaron Rodgers Had A 4-Word Message For Shedeur Sanders After Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns won their fourth game of the season on Sunday. Notably, it was the second win of the Shedeur Sanders era, and his first win against a winning team.

That’s why, even though the loss hurt his team’s playoff chances, Aaron Rodgers had no choice but to tip his hat to the rookie out of Colorado.

As shown in a now-viral clip shared by ESPN Cleveland on X, the Green Bay Packers legend had a simple yet strong message for Sanders after the game:

“I’m proud of you,” Rodgers said.

“I’m proud of you,” – Aaron Rodgers to Shedeur Sanders after the game Sunday 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oToDkBE5o1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 30, 2025

Shedeur Sanders isn’t like most rookies. He entered the league with a different type of pedigree.

Most professional athletes are rooting for him because they grew up idolizing his father, Deion Sanders, and they got to watch him grow and develop as a young man. He’s earned the praise and respect of all of his colleagues.

Of course, that’s not to say that he’s going to be a star, and it’s become more than evident that he’s got plenty of work to do to be a playable starter in the National Football League. But at least, it’s nice to know that he’s got everybody’s support.

Sanders got off to an impressive start in the upset win over the Steelers before falling back to Earth in the second half. Finding consistency is crucial for players looking to become NFL-caliber quarterbacks.

He can certainly learn a thing or two from Aaron Rodgers.

And now that he’s expected to retire at the end of the season, perhaps he’d want to work out with him.

