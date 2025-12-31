Surprising Name Is Emerging For Next Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have won a total of seven games in the past two seasons. Kevin Stefanski has lost the support of many fans, and many have been urging for his dismissal for a while now.

It seemed that Stefanski’s job was more than safe at one point, even despite all the losing. Now, for the first time in his tenure in charge of the team, the front office might actually be considering moving on from him.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler pointed to a fellow AFC team to find a potential replacement for Stefanski.

In his latest column, he reported that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could be a strong candidate to take the reins in Cleveland:

“My sense is that McDaniel would be a candidate in Cleveland, should the Dolphins move on and Cleveland’s job open. He still has some support in Miami. We will see if that’s enough,” Fowler wrote.

McDaniel may have saved his job in Miami after a strong second half to the season. Still, some doubt his leadership skills and whether he’s the right man for the job after failing to win a playoff game in his tenure with the Dolphins.

Then again, he’s one of the most respected offensive schemers in the game. He would bring the type of offensive creativity and spark the Browns have been looking for.

The Browns have every reason to consider moving on from Kevin Stefanski.

And if they do so, there should be no shortage of suitable candidates lining up to replace him, given the privileged draft positioning and plethora of young talent they’ve put together.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Couldn't Believe One Thing About Steelers Game