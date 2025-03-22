Abdul Carter Could Be Hinting About Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns have been tight-lipped about their plans for the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, holding their cards close to their chest while waiting to see what moves other franchises make over the next month.

Analysts have suggested that the team intends to draft a quarterback this year, targeting either of the top two prospects in this class.

Others have suggested that Cleveland only wants Miami’s Cam Ward and would pass up Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at the second-overall selection.

In that instance, the Browns would use their selection to take Penn State defender Abdul Carter and pair him with generational star Myles Garrett for the foreseeable future.

Carter may be providing his X followers a clue about the Browns’ draft plans.

Analyst Manny Maxwell revealed that Carter is following the Browns’ social media account, the only NFL team he is following on X.

There’s only one NFL team Abdul Carter is following on Twitter/X… …the Cleveland Browns👀👀 pic.twitter.com/R32UyLNIhe — Manny aka “The Trade Down Tyrant” (@mannymaxwell5) March 21, 2025

There’s little evidence to suggest Carter has been a fan of the Browns.

Carter grew up in Philadelphia, and comments he made during the NFL Combine suggest he grew up a fan of the Eagles.

He told analyst Eric Edholm of NFL.com that Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory in February marked “his last game as an Eagles fan.”

The defender is among the highest-rated prospects in this year’s class, and Carter is projected to go among the top five players in the draft.

His final season at Penn State was a memorable one as Carter helped the Nittany Lions reach the semifinals of the college football playoff.

Carter finished the 2024 campaign with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Recent Browns Signing May Hint At Bigger Move