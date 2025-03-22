Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Abdul Carter Could Be Hinting About Browns’ Draft Plans

Abdul Carter Could Be Hinting About Browns’ Draft Plans

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Abdul Carter Could Be Hinting About Browns’ Draft Plans
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been tight-lipped about their plans for the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, holding their cards close to their chest while waiting to see what moves other franchises make over the next month.

Analysts have suggested that the team intends to draft a quarterback this year, targeting either of the top two prospects in this class.

Others have suggested that Cleveland only wants Miami’s Cam Ward and would pass up Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at the second-overall selection.

In that instance, the Browns would use their selection to take Penn State defender Abdul Carter and pair him with generational star Myles Garrett for the foreseeable future.

Carter may be providing his X followers a clue about the Browns’ draft plans.

Analyst Manny Maxwell revealed that Carter is following the Browns’ social media account, the only NFL team he is following on X.

There’s little evidence to suggest Carter has been a fan of the Browns.

Carter grew up in Philadelphia, and comments he made during the NFL Combine suggest he grew up a fan of the Eagles.

He told analyst Eric Edholm of NFL.com that Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory in February marked “his last game as an Eagles fan.”

The defender is among the highest-rated prospects in this year’s class, and Carter is projected to go among the top five players in the draft.

His final season at Penn State was a memorable one as Carter helped the Nittany Lions reach the semifinals of the college football playoff.

Carter finished the 2024 campaign with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Recent Browns Signing May Hint At Bigger Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation