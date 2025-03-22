Analyst Believes Recent Browns Signing May Hint At Bigger Move

The Cleveland Browns’ struggles with salary cap space for the 2025 season have been well documented.

Cleveland entered the season below the threshold thanks to restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract, reducing a significant chuck of his salary cap hit this season.

That wasn’t the only move as the team also reworked lineman Jack Conklin’s deal, reducing the base of his salary for 2025.

Will Conklin’s restructuring be the only move that Cleveland makes with offensive linemen this season?

According to analyst Garrett Bush, perhaps not.

Bush pointed to the Browns’ signing of offensive lineman Teven Jenkins as Cleveland hinting that bigger moves may be on the horizon.

“Is this a depth piece? This seems like a too-good of a signing to be a guy that is just there to backup and be a swing tackle or the sixth offensive lineman. He seems like a guy who was promised starting positions or was in contention for those starting positions. Does this mean that either Wyatt Teller or Zak Zinter, they’re not really sold on?” Bush asked.

Teven Jenkins is too good to just be a depth piece, so @Gbush91 has his antenna up about the #Browns looking to make a bigger move after this signing pic.twitter.com/SVJUTR4OXd — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 21, 2025

Teller suffered a setback last season after making three straight Pro Bowls from 2021 until 2023.

The guard has started in 81 of the 88 games he’s played for the Browns, participating in more than 90 percent of his team’s offensive snaps when he’s available during four of the past five seasons.

Jenkins played with the Chicago Bears since the organization took him with their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6 veteran started 38 of the 45 games he played with the Bears, participating in more than 2,200 offensive snaps during his tenure with the NFC North team.

NEXT:

There Is A Betting Favorite The Browns Will Draft With No. 2 Pick