Friday, April 18, 2025
Adam Schefter Believes Browns Will Pass On 1 QB Prospect At No. 2

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

 

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have dominated the quarterback conversation leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

They are viewed as the top two consensus players at the position, and for a while, it seemed like the Tennessee Titans were going to take one of them with the No.1 overall pick, and the Browns would select whoever was left.

Given both teams’ needs at the position, this analysis made sense, of course, but things have changed over the past few weeks.

The Browns, for instance, have been rumored to go in a myriad of different directions with the No. 2 pick, as people believe they could pursue a wide receiver or edge rusher, perhaps even an unnamed position.

Quarterback is presumably still on the board for them, but it’s a mystery what the Browns are thinking at this point.

Analysts agree, which is why Adam Schefter made a claim on NFL Live about Sanders’ range of outcomes heading into the draft, believing that the Browns will pass on him.

“It certainly feels like the range is 3-21,” Schefter said.

Whether it’s the Browns at No. 2, the New York Giants at No. 3, or any other quarterback-needy team, Sanders could be an exciting player in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see where he falls, and if the Browns do take him, he’ll likely be placed under a microscope, as fans have seen too many first-round quarterbacks bust over the years.

Hopefully, they make the right decision, either on Sanders or someone else, and the Browns can finally put their QB woes behind them.

