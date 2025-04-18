Andrew Berry Raises Eyebrows With Comments About Jalen Milroe

The 2025 NFL Draft is under a week away, and Cleveland Browns fans have no idea who the team will take with the No. 2 overall pick.

There have been recent rumblings that indicate that the team is going after Travis Hunter, pursuing an exciting and versatile athlete, but the jury is still out on whether they’re going to take a quarterback at No. 2.

If they don’t take a quarterback, fans are almost certain that they’ll take one in the second round.

A lot of buzz has been building about Jalen Milroe from Alabama.

Milroe had an up-and-down season with the Crimson Tide last year, but his flashes of brilliance, mixed with his performances leading up to the draft, have certainly caught the attention of many teams.

These teams include the Browns, as GM Andrew Berry recently gave him high praise in a press conference, per analyst Bobby Trosset on X.

“When he gets into the NFL, he may be the only quarterback who’s faster than Lamar. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said.

Berry believes Milroe will be faster than Lamar Jackson, a bold statement considering how much Jackson has transformed the quarterback position since he came into the league.

Jackson helped start a new era of Michael Vick-like football, where quarterbacks can be athletic and use their legs to pick up yardage and be a threat while also being a fantastic passer.

If Milroe does have that level of upside like Berry indicated, he might be worth a look in the second round.

