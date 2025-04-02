Adam Schefter Reveals His ‘Feeling’ About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The Tennessee Titans appear ready to make a significant move, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward emerging as a strong candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, holding the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, also are searching for their long-term quarterback solution.

However, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders may find himself sliding down the draft board.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently expressed doubts about Sanders’ prospects, particularly regarding the Browns’ intentions with the No. 2 pick.

“It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere, aside from quarterback,” Schefter said.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: It’s “starting to feel” like the Giants and the Browns will not be taking a quarterback with their top picks in the draft, per @adamschefter This year’s QB class is considered very weak… pic.twitter.com/ic8mbwwtgy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2025

Schefter further stated that the Giants are similarly suggesting they may pass on Sanders at No. 3.

This raises significant questions about Sanders’ ultimate landing spot if both teams go in a different direction.

The Browns appear focused on 2026 for their quarterback plans, positioning themselves to select the best available talent with an expected high draft pick.

So, for 2025, two standout prospects have captured their attention, two-way star Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Hunter represents a unique talent as both the premier receiver and cornerback in this draft class.

He could provide the dynamic playmaking ability and elite speed the Browns’ roster needs.

Current draft projections suggest Ward will land with the Titans at No. 1, followed by Carter to the Browns, and Hunter to the Giants.

Sanders, meanwhile, could fall to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 or the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Why Browns May Pass On Shedeur Sanders