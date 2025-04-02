Insider Reveals Why Browns May Pass On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns could use a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Unfortunately, there might not be one available by the time they’re on the clock.

Shedeur Sanders is this year’s QB2, but that doesn’t mean he has a high upside.

At least, that’s how NFL scout Matt Miller feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Miller stated that scouts often evaluate a player’s elite trait, and that’s just not obvious with Sanders.

“Not an elite-runner, but he has some escapability. He doesn’t have elite arm strength,” Miller said.

.@nfldraftscout explains why he doesn't think the Browns will take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VuogXZlV6S — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 2, 2025

He stated that the only thing that truly stood out was his accuracy.

He’s not very mobile, and his arm talent is average at best.

So, as much as Miller still thinks that he could turn out to be a serviceable starter in the league, he’s just not worthy of the No. 2 selection.

Sanders is a first-round player, just not a No. 2 type of guy.

That, of course, puts the Browns in a tough spot.

If they had the No. 10 pick, and he were still available, perhaps he would be a no-brainer.

However, things are different when you have such a steep selection, and whoever you take as high as No. 2 will be expected to turn the franchise around.

There’s still a chance that Sanders will turn out to be a legend; we’ve seen players prove the doubters wrong over and over.

Still, judging by the tape, it’s hard to believe that’s going to be the case, and this team just cannot afford another swing-and-miss at quarterback.

