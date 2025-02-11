Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Adam Schefter Reveals How Browns Will Try To Change Myles Garrett’s Mind

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

The Cleveland Browns still hope to change Myles Garrett’s mind.

Garrett wants to be traded and play for a Super Bowl contender, and he seemingly doesn’t think the Browns can become one overnight or during his prime.

Nonetheless, Adam Schefter believes the Browns can still convince him otherwise.

On ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” the renowned insider stated that whoever they get at quarterback might be enough to convince Garrett to stay.

“Is he gonna change his mind when they add some other players? Is he gonna change his mind when they say, hey we’re gonna make you the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history? Is he gonna feel differently when he gets offered that new deal and they have a new quarterback? I don’t know,” Schefter said.

He believes that possibly acquiring Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or Kirk Cousins might change Garrett’s perspective on his trade request.

He also adds that the Browns have shown no willingness to move him.

Then again, it’s hard to believe that Garrett hasn’t looked at everything and thought about the possibilities.

He knows the Browns have the No. 2 pick and could get Ward or Sanders.

He also knows that they will most likely go after Kirk Cousins.

He’s also aware of the fact that the Browns could potentially make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the game.

This didn’t happen overnight, and it’s more than evident that Garrett has given this a lot of thought and has felt this way for a long time now.

Andrew Berry and the Browns might be entering dangerous territory with their star pass rusher.

His trade value will never be as high as it is right now, and a holdout would only lessen his value almost by the day.

They’re playing a risky game, and they’re not in a good position right now.

