Insider Urges Browns To Pursue Former Giants QB

The Cleveland Browns need to find a new quarterback.

Even if they were to trade Myles Garrett and rebuild, which they’ve shown no indication of doing, they need someone to lead the offense in the future.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi once again campaigned for them to go after Daniel Jones.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi continued to pitch for the Browns to sign the former New York Giants first-round pick.

“I have a higher opinion of Daniel Jones than most people. The reaction when we start talking about Daniel Jones is mostly negative, and except for one good year he hasn’t given any one reason to get excited about him. I said from day one that I think Kevin can win with Daniel Jones.

He believes that Kevin Stefanski can win with a quarterback like him at the helm.

However, he also admits that the fans’ reactions to his constant attempts to speak this into existence have been met with negative responses.

Truth be told, even that breakout year wasn’t all that impressive when compared to any of the top 10 or even top 15 quarterbacks in the league.

Grossi also claimed that the length of the contract they give out in free agency to a quarterback would most likely tip their hand about their plans for the NFL Draft.

He believes that providing a veteran with a two or even three-year contract could indicate that they anticipate needing more time to develop their quarterback, whether that’s Jalen Milroe or potentially someone from the class of 2026.

If they offer him a one-year deal, it could indicate that they are prepared to select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

