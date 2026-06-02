Adam Schefter Reveals Long History Of Rams’ Interest In Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett being traded by the Cleveland Browns may have seemed like it came out of the blue. Even though rumors were starting to heat up again, it seemed like there would be a few more twists and turns before a resolution was reached.

Instead, as soon as the calendar hit June 1 and Garrett became even easier to trade under NFL rules, the Browns acted quickly. They sent the two-time Defensive Player of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse and three picks, including a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

It was a deal between two teams with different immediate priorities. The Rams are trying to win the Super Bowl again before quarterback Matthew Stafford calls it quits, while the Browns are moving on from their best player with hopes that their talented young core can get them there someday.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed the long history of the Rams’ interest in Garrett, which dates back to the aftermath of their last Super Bowl appearance.

“If you want to be really honest, it goes back to 2022. That is how long the Rams have been after Myles Garrett. They’ve called the Browns on a regular basis all that time. Remember all the conversations and trade speculation about the Rams trading for Brian Burns when he was in Carolina? Brian Burns was the guy they were turning to when they couldn’t get Myles Garrett year after year,” Schefter said.

Four years ago, Garrett was just 26 and about to enter his prime, so it would have been much more difficult for the Browns to justify trading him then, or in the seasons that followed. It also would have been difficult to see what the Rams would have been able to offer from a roster that just won the championship. Los Angeles also did not have a first-round pick available to trade in 2022 or 2023 after including them in the deal that landed Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

Ironically, the Rams’ next first-round pick came in the 2024 NFL Draft, when they selected Verse at No. 19 overall. He went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and last season helped L.A. reach the NFC Championship Game, which they lost to the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Now, the Rams hope Garrett is the missing piece that can get them back to the title, while the Browns continue to add young talent to one of the most promising groups in the league.

NEXT:

2 Browns Players Named As Top Breakout Candidates In 2026