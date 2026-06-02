2 Browns Players Named As Top Breakout Candidates In 2026

The Myles Garrett trade will have a great effect on the Cleveland Browns as a whole as they march toward the 2026 season and beyond. But it will also impact players individually, now that the All-Pro defensive end is with the Los Angeles Rams.

While newcomer Jared Verse will be counted on to replace some of Garrett’s pass-rush production, others will need to step up to replenish the sacks that are heading out of town. Fortunately, the Browns may have an up-and-coming player who can fill that bill.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ offense cannot be ignored. While the Garrett deal will overshadow that unit, at least for a little while, there are young players on that side of the ball who are poised to become stars as well.

Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox has named two Browns players as top breakout candidates in 2026: tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and edge rusher Alex Wright.

“Top Breakout Candidates: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Edge Alex Wright,” Knox wrote. “The prospect of respectable quarterback play is one reason to believe in tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The other is the offseason departure of longtime starter David Njoku. Defensively, fans should track fifth-year edge-defender Alex Wright. With Garrett being sent to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and draft compensation — according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter — Wright will have the chance to step into a bigger role.”

Fannin arguably already had his breakout season as a rookie. The third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches last season. While he was selected as the potential future replacement for Njoku, who left this offseason as a free agent, that transition took place much faster than expected. Now, Fannin could become the centerpiece of Todd Monken’s offense.

Meanwhile, Wright, who was a third-round pick by Cleveland in the 2022 NFL Draft, is coming off a career-high 5.5 sacks last season, despite suffering a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for three games. That came after a 2024 season when he was limited to four games because of a torn triceps that he initially tried to play through before requiring surgery.

Wright’s perseverance was rewarded with a three-year contract extension during last season. He was also voted the winner of the Ed Block Courage Award by his teammates.

Now, he will be teaming up with Verse as the Browns look to maintain a pass-rush presence that they could always rely on when Garrett was around.

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Local Analyst Believes Browns Made The Right Move In Trading Myles Garrett