Adam Schefter Says Andrew Berry Is Sending Clear Message About Myles Garrett

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett gave the Cleveland Browns a firm heads-up early in the offseason when he said he had no intention of being part of another rebuild and that if that’s where the Browns were headed, then it might be time for him to find a new home.

After recently making it official and publicly requesting a trade, it seems that things are about to become contentious, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and said that Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is adamant about not moving Garrett and that he believes it would take an incredible offer from another team to convince him to change his mind.

However, at the moment, he doesn’t seem willing to play ball and grant Garrett his wish.

"Andrew Berry is adamant on not moving Myles Garrett.. I think it would be up to some team to offer them enough to get him to change his mind.. Right now he doesn't seem willing to do that"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/J51T7VoV12 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 10, 2025

Garrett has two years left on his contract at around a $20 million cap hit each year.

At age 29, coming off a seventh consecutive double-digit sack season, he’d command an absolute haul in a trade if the Browns decided to move him.

For a team that is inevitably going into a bit of a rebuilding phase that the disastrous Deshaun Watson situation has largely brought on, trading Garrett is a way to streamline the rebuild and turn things around quickly.

Fellow star defender Denzel Ward has already hinted that if Garrett is gone, he could be right behind him, so this franchise is on shaky ground at the moment when it comes to its biggest players.

This situation is far from over, so keep an eye out to see what’s next in this storyline.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Chargers