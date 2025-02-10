Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Chargers

The Cleveland Browns don’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

They’re reportedly shutting down all potential offers and inquiries about his services.

However, they might not be in a position to do that right now.

They need to rebuild, and Garrett would likely get them at least a couple of first-round picks in return.

Keeping that in mind, Steve Bradshaw of TWSN believes they could have some serious discussions with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his latest column, he believes that with Khalil Mack set to become a free agent and being on the back end of his prime, it would make sense for them to pair Garrett with Joey Bosa,

He believes the Browns could acquire multiple first-round picks from the Chargers in the deal.

“Even if Bosa continues to struggle with injury, Garrett can be the answer they’ve needed for the past few years. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm, I believe the Chargers are contenders. In fact, in what was supposed to be a retooling year, they still made the Wild Card. It would make a ton of sense for the Chargers to give up two first-round picks in order to acquire one of the best players in the NFL,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw also believes the list of teams interested in pursuing Garrett will be somewhat limited since he only wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

As such, the Chargers would make some sense there.

They have an elite head coach in Jim Harbaugh, a legitimate franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, and a solid set of playmakers on both sides of the field.

They made it to the Wild Card round in his first season in charge of the team, and the future looks quite bright for this organization.

The Chargers have the draft capital to pull this off.

Harbaugh builds his teams with the running game and their defense, and adding the best pass rusher in the game to his squad would be a dream come true.

The Browns are playing hardball right now, but they might have to cave eventually.

