AFC Team Rumored To Have Strong Interest In Shedeur Sanders

The NFL’s midseason trade deadline is approaching fast, which is one reason why rumors about potential deals are picking up in pace around the league.

For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Browns will likely enter the marketplace as a seller, hoping to secure a premium value for players on their current roster.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is always a hot topic for Browns rumors because he has yet to play in 2025.

Analyst and former Browns player Josh Cribbs believes there’s a reason the former fifth-round draft pick hasn’t seen any action thus far.

Cribbs suggested that at least one AFC team has interest in the young quarterback, naming the New York Jets as a potential trade partner for Cleveland.

“There are teams right now that probably want want him, like the Jets. They want a Shedeur Sanders. The rumors, I believe, are absolutely true,” Cribbs said.

Cribbs noted the reason that Cleveland isn’t playing Sanders is to keep interest high for his services.

The analyst noted that Sanders’ value would drop should he play because of Cleveland’s “terrible offense.”

A poor performance from the rookie quarterback would also hurt his value, Cribbs indicated.

The analyst believes the Browns initially grabbed Sanders on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft because the team believed it could extract value from a potential trade for his services.

