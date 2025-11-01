Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson’s Status

The Cleveland Browns started the 2025 campaign with a logjam at the quarterback position.

In addition to having four active players at that position, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson on the Injured Reserve (IR) list while he recovers from last year’s injury.

That logjam has been removed after the Browns traded away Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, leaving just rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Could the franchise have cleared its muddied quarterback room to allow Watson to play this season?

It’s a question lingering on the minds of fans, and one that Browns insider Zac Jackson believes he has the answer to.

Jackson recently revealed what he’s hearing about Watson’s status during the team’s bye.

“It is far, far, far from a guarantee, or far, far, far from even a probability to me that Deshaun Watson will play. It’s lingering, but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Jackson said.

Jackson noted the window for Watson’s potential return is not yet open.

When the team decides to remove him from the IR, Watson will have three weeks to practice before the team must decide his fate for the 2025 season, Jackson added.

The insider went on to explain that adding him to the active roster does not mean Cleveland intends to play him this year.

Instead, the move could be made with an eye toward a future deal, showcasing him for another franchise.

Watson has been a firestorm of controversy for the Browns.

After giving up an incredible haul to secure his services from Houston, the quarterback has played a total of 19 contests in a Browns uniform over the past four years.

Cleveland also signed him to a large guaranteed contract, a deal that has hindered the team’s efforts to sign free agents.

NEXT:

Dianna Russini Gives Big Update About Myles Garrett's Future