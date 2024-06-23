Ahmarean Brown Praises 1 WR As His Rookie Mentor

Being a rookie in the NFL can be a daunting experience, especially for undrafted free agents.

Having a mentor to help guide these first-year players is helpful.

Browns rookie wide receiver Ahmarean Brown readily expressed his gratitude to a fellow member of the Cleveland organization who has been there for him and fellow rookie Jamari Thrash from the get-go.

On “The Dawgs” Podcast, Brown pointed to second-year receiver Cedric Tillman as a player who is helping guide these first-time NFL prospects navigate the changes to their environment.

“I think the first person who came in and kind of took me and Jamari Thrash under his wing was Cedric Tillman,” Brown said.

Brown praised Tillman as he started working with the rookie receiver duo after the rookie minicamp in May.

Tillman was willing to give the duo advice despite not being obligated to do so, Brown said.

The rookie receiver relayed that Tillman drew from his experiences last year to help these rookies navigate their first few weeks in the NFL, Brown said.

Brown noted that Tillman was not the only helpful player, adding fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore had talked with him over his first six weeks at the next level.

Most of the rookies are “hanging out” together the majority of the time, Brown added.

Brown said that the newest members of the NFL have played video games at the hotel together as well as banded together during or after meetings at the facility to support each other.

