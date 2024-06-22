Analyst Takes Intriguing Stance On Deshaun Watson

Over the past two seasons, quarterback Deshaun Watson has played in only 12 games due to injuries and off-the-field issues.

While his play on the field has experienced mixed results from analysts, the final results have been an 8-4 record for Cleveland with Watson starting under center since 2022.

That fact makes analyst James Jones’ recent take on Watson an intriguing one.

On FOX’s “Speak” program this week, Jones made a comparison between the Browns starting quarterback and a former journeyman quarterback who led his team to the Super Bowl in 2020.

“So you’re saying Acho, a man we gave $230 million guaranteed, you’re cool with him being Jimmy Garoppolo,” Jones questioned in a video clip the “Speak” official Twitter account shared.

.@89JonesNTAF doesn't believe we will ever see the best version of Deshaun Watson again. pic.twitter.com/73TH5GAceS — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) June 21, 2024

Jones’s statement was reflecting on the lack of big-time, elite play the Browns have experienced with Watson helming the offense over the past two seasons and reminiscent of the veteran quarterback who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Despite Garopollo’s lower stat volume, the quarterback was a consistent winner with the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots as a starter.

Jones – a former NFL wide receiver – went on to clarify his position, noting that Watson’s background as an All-Pro player and his high salary led to higher expectations from the signal caller.

Jones noted that Watson should be able to put the team on his shoulders, and his inability to show that over the past two seasons begat the quarterback comparison to Garoppolo.

“We ain’t seen THE Deshaun Watson, and it’s been three years,” Jones emphasized of the quarterback’s diminished play after leaving the Houston Texans in 2020.

