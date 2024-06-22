Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, June 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Takes Intriguing Stance On Deshaun Watson

Analyst Takes Intriguing Stance On Deshaun Watson

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Over the past two seasons, quarterback Deshaun Watson has played in only 12 games due to injuries and off-the-field issues.

While his play on the field has experienced mixed results from analysts, the final results have been an 8-4 record for Cleveland with Watson starting under center since 2022.

That fact makes analyst James Jones’ recent take on Watson an intriguing one.

On FOX’s “Speak” program this week, Jones made a comparison between the Browns starting quarterback and a former journeyman quarterback who led his team to the Super Bowl in 2020.

“So you’re saying Acho, a man we gave $230 million guaranteed, you’re cool with him being Jimmy Garoppolo,” Jones questioned in a video clip the “Speak” official Twitter account shared.

Jones’s statement was reflecting on the lack of big-time, elite play the Browns have experienced with Watson helming the offense over the past two seasons and reminiscent of the veteran quarterback who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Despite Garopollo’s lower stat volume, the quarterback was a consistent winner with the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots as a starter.

Jones – a former NFL wide receiver – went on to clarify his position, noting that Watson’s background as an All-Pro player and his high salary led to higher expectations from the signal caller.

Jones noted that Watson should be able to put the team on his shoulders, and his inability to show that over the past two seasons begat the quarterback comparison to Garoppolo.

“We ain’t seen THE Deshaun Watson, and it’s been three years,” Jones emphasized of the quarterback’s diminished play after leaving the Houston Texans in 2020.

NEXT:  Jerome Ford Could See Diminished Role In 2024
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jerome Ford Could See Diminished Role In 2024

3 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jordan Akins #84 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Akins Appears Likely Browns' Primary Backup TE

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Believes Browns Wanted This To Be Amari Cooper's Final Season With Team

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

4 Offensive Linemen The Browns Could Cut This Season

24 hours ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Analyst Shares Reason Browns Should Avoid Brandon Aiyuk Trade

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Shares Belief Browns Will Shift WR Pecking Order

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Waive Defensive End

1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Linebacker Lonnie Phelps of Kansas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Free Agent Pickup Arrested For Alleged DUI Charge

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Uses Break From Football For Interesting Trip

2 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests 1 WR Will Struggle To Make 53-Man Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks over the defense during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns' Training Camp Date Revealed For 2024 Season

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Myles Garrett Is Only Browns Player Named To Top 100 List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Take On Amari Cooper Extension

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Trade Value Too Low For Browns

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan hangs a sign to welcome San Francisco 49ers Place Kicker Phil Dawson (9) [3150] to the stadium in action during a NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, OH.

Phil Dawson Earns Browns' Highest Honor

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Identifies 1 Moment Browns Are Looking Forward To This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Takes A Strong Stance On Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Identifies The Reason Amari Cooper's Extension Not Finished

4 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Rookie Player Will See Significant Playing Time

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Former Browns Player Makes Strong Statement About Recent NFL Injuries

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

6 days ago

Browns Nation