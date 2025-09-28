Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Honest Thoughts About The Browns

After a Week 3 upset over the Green Bay Packers, the Cleveland Browns now head on the road to take on the Detroit Lions.

The Lions looked shaky in Week 1 against Green Bay, but they bounced back in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens to re-establish themselves as one of the league’s best teams.

Now, Cleveland will face a hostile road environment in Detroit that could cause them some major issues, especially on the offensive end.

The Browns’ offense has been tough to watch as it struggles to move the chains and generate explosive plays.

To make matters worse, Cleveland will also need to contend with Aidan Hutchinson, who looks fully healthy and as disruptive as ever up front.

Ahead of their Week 4 matchup, Hutchinson offered some praise for the Browns.

“They got a good team, man. And I think they can do some stuff on offense and I’m excited. We gotta show out and give them our best,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson’s comments might contrast with what analysts and fans are saying, but there’s truth to them — Cleveland’s running game has looked revitalized since Quinshon Judkins took over.

Still, the ground attack won’t matter if the Browns’ defense can’t contain the Lions, who can score points in a hurry.

Allowing Hutchinson and Detroit’s defensive front to pin their ears back would be a recipe for disaster, so Cleveland must find ways to score and keep the game close.

