A Famous Cleveland Fan Just Flipped His Entire Browns Prediction

Like many Cleveland Browns fans, WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has had to watch his team suffer through a lot of challenges lately, but he has always held out hope. And even though he recently stated that the Browns would be the worst team in the league in 2026, he is changing his mind.

While appearing on Fantasy Sports Radio, The Miz made a bold and shocking statement about what the season ahead will hold for Cleveland.

“This is the first media I’m doing after the draft. This is the first time that I’ve said this. I’m going to make a statement. This is my statement: For the past six months, I’ve been saying that the Cleveland Browns are going to be the worst team. This is the first year that I said we’re not going to the Super Bowl. Now, after the draft, the Cleveland Browns are going to the Super Bowl. We have everything,” The Miz said.

The Browns have already gained good reviews for their work in the draft, but the fact that they have turned around someone who thought they’d be the worst team in the league says a lot. The Miz predicting that the Browns will venture all the way to the Super Bowl is a radical update in a short amount of time.

The team’s draft haul has created a strong response among fans who believe that Andrew Berry did an A+ job bringing new talent to Cleveland. They are particularly excited by Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion, seeing them as offensive pieces who can immediately become starters and make an impact.

Those two alone would have been enough, but Berry wasn’t done with only the No. 9 and No. 24 selections. Other rookies, such as Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, are seen as steals. In fact, there were hardly any complaints about any of the choices that Berry made.

The Miz recently felt that all hope was lost for his long-suffering team, but he has changed his mind, and he now sees great glory ahead for the Browns, thanks to what they just did in the draft.

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