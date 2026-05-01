Analyst Names Browns’ Most Questionable Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns have been almost universally praised for their performance in the 2026 NFL Draft. They were able to add multiple quality players at glaring positions of need, and also found others with intriguing upside.

The Browns used eight of their 10 selections on offensive prospects, adding tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston at No. 24 and No. 39, respectively, and tight end Joe Royer and quarterback Taylen Green in the later rounds. Of the two defensive players they selected, one is being seen as the weak link.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards has named fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson as the Browns’ most questionable draft pick, citing the Alabama product’s size and need to develop.

“Cleveland’s first two days were fantastic, but the team strayed a bit from personal rankings on Day 3. There were no egregious reaches, but Jefferson is more of a vision than a finished product. He is undersized and more likely to be a key part of special teams operations early in his career,” Edwards wrote.

Jefferson was Cleveland’s second of three fifth-round picks, at No. 159 coming between his Alabama teammate, center Parker Brailsford (No. 146), and Royer (No. 170). At 6-foot, 223 pounds, Jefferson is built more like a prototypical NFL safety, but he may lack the foot speed to play that position at this level.

He was a contributor on special teams at Alabama before making 15 starts on defense last season. In 41 overall games, he recorded 149 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was Cleveland’s other defensive draft pick. Seen as a potential first-round selection, the Browns traded back into the second round to draft him at No. 58 overall.

Last year, the Browns got some type of contribution from every member of their seven-player draft class, which was headlined by linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. While it would be almost impossible to repeat that 100 percent success rate, each of this year’s picks does have an avenue to some kind of playing time on a very young, rebuilding roster.

Jefferson could be the one who has his work cut out for him, but after being a productive player at a perennial college power, he should be able to find a role somewhere.

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