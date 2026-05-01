Analyst Predicts When Browns Could Host NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns received some very good news this week when commissioner Roger Goodell all but promised that the team would get another chance to host the NFL Draft. Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out when that will be.

Cleveland’s first attempt, back in April 2021, was diminished significantly by the lingering effects and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a new stadium set to open in time for the 2029 NFL season, the Browns would be a worthy addition to the annual rotation of draft locations.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter is predicting when the Browns could host the NFL Draft for the second time in their history, and he puts the date at 2031.

“Bills will definitely get one. So my guess is: 2027 Washington, 2028 Minneapolis, 2029 Buffalo, 2030 Cincinnati, 2031 Cleveland. Probably can shuffle around Buffalo, Cincy & Cleveland but all 3 markets will host a future NFL Draft,” Ruiter wrote.

#Bills will definitely get one. So my guess is:

2027 Washington

2028 Minneapolis

2029 Buffalo

2030 Cincinnati

2031 Cleveland Probably can shuffle around Buffalo, Cincy & Cleveland but all 3 markets will host a future NFL Draft https://t.co/YmCL1fvfdh — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 1, 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft was recently completed outside Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2027 NFL Draft has already been assigned to the Washington Commanders, who are expected to host the event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., although their current stadium is located in Landover, Maryland. As many as 10 teams are reportedly bidding to host the 2028 draft, but the Minnesota Vikings and US Bank Stadium are considered to be the favorites.

Going forward, the Buffalo Bills have a new stadium that will open this year, so they could be next up. The Cincinnati Bengals are conducting a significant renovation of their current home of Paycor Stadium, which, when completed, could put them in the upcoming mix as well.

According to Ruiter, that could put the Browns in line to host the event at their domed stadium in Brook Park in 2031. Goodell also previously mentioned the possibility that the venue could be the site of a future Super Bowl, so that timeline may determine when the draft would be available.

Overall, these are exciting times for the Browns and their fans, and having another chance to show off their dedication to the sport and the NFL community as a whole would certainly be welcomed as a thrilling opportunity, whenever it arrives.

NEXT:

One Analyst Says Browns Are About To Surprise Everyone