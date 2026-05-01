Browns Just Dropped Another Stunning Video Of Their New Stadium

On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns formally broke ground on their future. They finally dug shovels into the soil in suburban Brook Park, Ohio, setting the stage for a new stadium that is set to open for the 2029 season.

To celebrate, the team released a video online that featured a flashy, heavy glimpse at what the stadium will look like when it’s completed.

The video, shared by Adam Schefter, will certainly get fans excited to see what the new stadium will offer.

“A look at the Cleveland Browns’ new Huntington Bank Field that is slated to open in 2029,” Schefter posted.

A look at the Cleveland Browns’ new Huntington Bank Field that is slated to open in 2029: pic.twitter.com/O3ttldn4c3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2026

There is still plenty of time before the doors of the new stadium open, but the road to this point hasn’t been smooth for the Browns and their ownership. To say it’s been challenging is an understatement.

There have been lawsuits, setbacks, and delays before construction could officially start. In fact, important parts of the financing plan for the stadium are still up in the air right now.

The stadium is going to cost about $2.6 billion to complete, and the Browns have promised to pick up a lot of that, up to about 68 percent of the total price. That shows their commitment to the project and keeping it on schedule.

Although this video was all about the stadium and the field that players will compete on, there will be more than just that. There is also a mixed-use development that will surround the stadium, which will cost another $1 billion (which will be privately funded).

It’s obvious that the Browns and Brook Park envision this location as a central hub for the whole community, and it will do more than just serve the Browns and give them a place to play. This video is a great way to kick things off, and it won’t be the last. Fans are going to surely enjoy many more exclusive looks at what the stadium will be like between now and 2029.

And during that time, they are hoping that the team improves so that by the time they play in their new home, they could be Super Bowl contenders.

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