Amari Cooper Comments On His Week 14 Status

The Cleveland Browns head into a “must-win” game during Week 14 as they face the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, going into the week there’s been questions about the health of star receiver Amari Cooper.

With his amazing game against the Bengals back in October, the team needs him more than ever.

When ESPN’s Jake Trotter asked him about his chances of playing on Sunday, Cooper gave him an answer.

Cooper Leaves Playing Status Up In The Air

While Trotter was looking for a solid answer, Cooper only told him he “should be” ok to play on Sunday.

Just asked Amari if he thinks he’ll be ok to play Sunday: “should be…” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 9, 2022

However, this answer doesn’t give fans the answer they want with his gameday status against the Bengals.

It leaves the door open for him to either play or rest on Sunday.

While he can use the rest, the Browns can’t afford to miss their star receiver.

With his 131 receiving yards and one touchdown against their AFC North rival in the last meeting, they can’t afford to lose production like his.

While the team has Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cooper is their biggest playmaker in the passing game.

He leads the team in receiving yards (832), receptions (61), and touchdowns (7).

While some of those stats have him with a small lead, his seven touchdowns are five more than the next leading receiver.

With him being an enormous factor in scoring on offense, it puts pressure on Deshaun Watson to use other receivers.

However, if Copper feels he can play on Sunday, it can give the Browns the edge they need in an important game.