Key Browns Unit Named Among Most Improved NFL Groups

There isn’t likely to be another unit in the NFL that has undergone the extensive rebuild the Cleveland Browns performed on their offensive line this offseason. They will begin the season with an all-new group of five starters from the way they ended last year.

The Browns believe this group will be better than the previous one, even though they are not quite sure what the alignment will be. But with a mix of veterans and rookies, it could stay together for some time.

Yahoo Sports analyst Nate Tice has named the key Browns unit among the most improved groups in the NFL this offseason, ironically, in a small reciprocal way, along with the Houston Texans.

“Last but not least, I appreciated the Browns and Texans being so proactive with their offensive lines. Both overhauled their units, at times thanks to each other. And both should give their teams some things they desperately need. First, versatility for both. Second, for the Browns, something to assess the rest of their offense (and if Deshaun Watson is still worth anything at all),” Tice wrote.

The first move the Browns made on their offensive line this offseason was to trade for Texans tackle Tytus Howard, parting with a fifth-round pick and then giving him a three-year contract extension. Later on, former Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller signed a two-year contract as a free agent with Houston.

The Browns were active on the free agent market as well, adding guard Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers and center Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers. Cleveland also re-signed guard Teven Jenkins and restructured the contract of Dawand Jones, who is its only Week 1 starter from last season still on the team.

The rebuild was completed during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns selected tackle Spencer Fano in the first round, tackle Austin Barber in the third round, and center Parker Brailsford in the fifth round.

Fano was drafted with the intention for him to be the starting left tackle, even though he played his final two college seasons on the right side. Brailsford is something of a sleeper pick, as though he may be undersized for an NFL lineman, but he could become the starting center, which would then move Jenkins to guard.

The Browns do have some things to figure out during the upcoming OTAs and minicamp that lead into training camp, but at least they have plenty of pieces in place to do so.

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