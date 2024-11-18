Amari Cooper Takes Jab At Browns After Bills’ Win

Earlier this season, the Cleveland Browns decided to move on from one of their star wide receivers, completing a trade with the Bills to deal Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick for Buffalo’s 2025 third-round draft selection as well as a 2026 seventh-rounder.

The deal gave Cleveland more draft capital to use as the franchise rebuilds its roster in 2025, and the Bills acquired a talented wide receiver to add to their roster.

In six games with the Browns this season, Cooper caught 24 of his 53 targets for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and several analysts believed the five-time Pro Bowl player was headed for a decline after he celebrated his 30th birthday this summer.

Cooper kept those receipts.

In discussing his team’s 30-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the former Browns player took a jab at his former team in a video analyst Thad Brown shared on X.

“It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve actually felt joy from winning a game, from just the way we played, from having so many on the team who are playmakers who come up and they show up when their number is called,” Cooper said after the game.

How much did this #Bills win mean to Amari Cooper? "First time in a long time I've felt joy from winning a game" pic.twitter.com/rKURdCw76J — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 18, 2024

He went on to add that Buffalo was “a different place compared to some of the other places I’ve been to” as he compared his new team to his previous squads, calling his current teammates a “tight-knit group.”

In three games with Buffalo this season, Cooper has seen his stats fall as he’s caught just seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Buffalo is undefeated with him on their roster despite his lack of production.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has won only one of its four contests since his trade to the AFC East franchise.

