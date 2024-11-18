Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Takes Jab At Browns After Bills’ Win

Amari Cooper Takes Jab At Browns After Bills’ Win

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

 

Earlier this season, the Cleveland Browns decided to move on from one of their star wide receivers, completing a trade with the Bills to deal Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick for Buffalo’s 2025 third-round draft selection as well as a 2026 seventh-rounder.

The deal gave Cleveland more draft capital to use as the franchise rebuilds its roster in 2025, and the Bills acquired a talented wide receiver to add to their roster.

In six games with the Browns this season, Cooper caught 24 of his 53 targets for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and several analysts believed the five-time Pro Bowl player was headed for a decline after he celebrated his 30th birthday this summer.

Cooper kept those receipts.

In discussing his team’s 30-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the former Browns player took a jab at his former team in a video analyst Thad Brown shared on X.

“It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve actually felt joy from winning a game, from just the way we played, from having so many on the team who are playmakers who come up and they show up when their number is called,” Cooper said after the game.

He went on to add that Buffalo was “a different place compared to some of the other places I’ve been to” as he compared his new team to his previous squads, calling his current teammates a “tight-knit group.”

In three games with Buffalo this season, Cooper has seen his stats fall as he’s caught just seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Buffalo is undefeated with him on their roster despite his lack of production.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has won only one of its four contests since his trade to the AFC East franchise.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Believes Team Is Nearing A Decision With Mike Vrabel
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation