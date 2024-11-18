Browns Insider Believes Team Is Nearing A Decision With Mike Vrabel

The Cleveland Browns extended head coach Kevin Stefanski this offseason, rewarding a coach who had captured two NFL Coach of the Year awards during the past four seasons.

Still, the NFL is a business that is about what someone has done lately, not their previous achievements.

And that’s a problem for Stefanski this season as his Browns are currently 2-8 this season.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the Browns are currently evaluating their options about what to do with Stefanski and his potential replacement candidate: former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

According to the insider, Grossi shared the news on X that he believes a decision may be nearing for what the team will do with Vrabel – who is serving as a consultant for the Browns – moving forward.

“Methinks Browns nearing a decision on Mike Vrabel,” Grossi wrote, adding, “Pittsburgh game will be huge for Kevin Stefanski. Life isn’t fair.”

Vrabel was 54-45 in six years with the Titans, taking the team to three consecutive playoff appearances starting in 2019.

He remained with Tennessee until the end of last season as the Titans fired him after his 6-11 season – his second straight sub-.500 showing.

Stefanski is entering his fifth season, and the Cleveland head man has a 39-38 mark in his time with the team.

He’s also led the Browns to multiple playoff appearances and the team’s only victory in the playoffs since the franchise was reborn in 1999.

As Grossi noted, the Browns face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers next, hosting their AFC North rivals on Thursday night.

