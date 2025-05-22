An Interesting Nick Chubb Rumor Has Emerged

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb are heading in different directions.

The Browns never seemed too eager to bring him back this offseason.

They allowed him to hit the open market and then drafted two potential replacements in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Then, Jerome Ford agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the team, further closing the door on Chubb.

Now, NFL Rumors reports that Chubb is likely to take his talents to the NFC North.

The rumor is that the Chicago Bears intend to sign him after June 1st.

He would be reunited with former Georgia teammate D’Andre Swift in the Windy City.

NFL RUMORS: The #Bears are likely to give former #Browns Nick Chubb a contract after June 1st. #DaBears DeAndre Swift and Nick Chubb were teammates at #Georgia pic.twitter.com/2ZxhMkfjVk — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 21, 2025

Notably, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the Bears’ interest in signing Chubb.

He’s clearly not the player he once was, as running backs usually don’t age well, and he had to overcome a major knee injury.

Then again, if someone’s worth the benefit of the doubt, it is definitely Nick Chubb.

The Browns reportedly didn’t want to disrespect him by making him the fourth running back in the pecking order, so they refuse to make him an offer unless they have a well-defined role for him.

At this point, it seems like only a major injury could force their hand to reach out to him.

Needless to say, it will be a shame to watch one of the greatest players and one of the most beloved fan favorites in franchise history play for another team, but this might be better for his career.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Major Injury Update On Dawand Jones