Insider Reveals Major Injury Update On Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up on the offensive line.

Injuries, a new coach, and a different scheme made this once-dominant unit regress last season, and it led to disaster.

That’s why getting Dawand Jones healthy and back on the field is so crucial for this organization.

And according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the young offensive tackle is taking big steps in his recovery, and he’s been a full participant in their recent workouts:

“Dawand Jones participating in the offseason program is a great sign,” Cabot wrote. “Jones excelled in his three-game tryout at left tackle last season before suffering his broken fibula, and has the inside track to the start at the position. He’s not only out there practicing already coming off the surgery, but he’s kept his weight under control and he looks good.”

The Browns have high hopes for Jones, who’s projected to be their starting left tackle opposite Jack Conklin.

He needs to shed some weight, but other than that, he has the technique and physical tools to be an excellent offensive tackle.

He was serviceable last season before sustaining a fractured fibula in Week 11, and he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to take care of some longstanding issues.

He also dealt with an ankle injury, and durability will continue to be a concern there.

The Browns fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and brought in Mike Bloomgren, who will deploy Bill Callahan’s scheme again.

That should help this unit get back to its dominant ways, assuming they can stay healthy.

Injuries have forced Jones to miss time in both of his seasons in the league so far, and as talented as he is, this will most likely be his final shot to prove that he can be a durable and reliable player for this organization.

