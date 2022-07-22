An Ugly Josh Rosen Stat Won’t Inspire Much Confidence

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year contract.

After learning about that news, the first question Browns fans might have asked is “Why?”

The team could have done better by signing another play-caller other than Rosen.

What will they get from a quarterback that hasn’t stayed on one team for more than a season?

After being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins a year later to pave the way for Kyler Murray.

He also suited up for the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons before joining Cleveland.

Rosen was also a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad but never was not elevated to the main roster.

Throughout his NFL career, he has thrown fewer touchdowns (12) than interceptions (21) and has completed only 54 percent of his passes.

Worst yet, he has the worst passer rating among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes since 2019.

Lowest passer rating in NFL since 2019

(min. 100 attempts) Josh Rosen 42.6

PJ Walker 51.6

Jake Luton 54.5

Ryan Finley 59.4

David Blough 62.2 pic.twitter.com/xOKPuyVZbp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 21, 2022

The NFL on CBS’ Twitter account revealed Rosen’s passer rating at 42.6.

The Carolina Panthers’ P.J. Walker is second-worst at 51.6 and Jake Luton is third at 54.5.

Remember his statement, “nine mistakes were made before me”?

Turns out that he was the mistake all along.

Browns Feeling The Pressure By Signing Rosen?

This latest acquisition might be a clue regarding Deshaun Watson‘s fate.

His impending suspension is still under review by former federal judge Sue Robinson.

However, getting Rosen could indicate that Watson will be out for a longer time than expected.

After all, the Browns need a warm body to back up Jacoby Brissett if he will take over from Watson.

But they could have chosen a better backup than a player that has achieved nothing in his NFL career.