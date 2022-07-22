Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / An Ugly Josh Rosen Stat Won’t Inspire Much Confidence

An Ugly Josh Rosen Stat Won’t Inspire Much Confidence

By

Josh Rosen #16 of the Atlanta Falcons prepares to walk onto the field during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England.
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year contract.

After learning about that news, the first question Browns fans might have asked is “Why?”

The team could have done better by signing another play-caller other than Rosen.

What will they get from a quarterback that hasn’t stayed on one team for more than a season?

After being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins a year later to pave the way for Kyler Murray.

He also suited up for the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons before joining Cleveland.

Rosen was also a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad but never was not elevated to the main roster.

Throughout his NFL career, he has thrown fewer touchdowns (12) than interceptions (21) and has completed only 54 percent of his passes.

Worst yet, he has the worst passer rating among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes since 2019.

The NFL on CBS’ Twitter account revealed Rosen’s passer rating at 42.6.

The Carolina Panthers’ P.J. Walker is second-worst at 51.6 and Jake Luton is third at 54.5.

Remember his statement, “nine mistakes were made before me”?

Turns out that he was the mistake all along.

 

Browns Feeling The Pressure By Signing Rosen?

This latest acquisition might be a clue regarding Deshaun Watson‘s fate.

His impending suspension is still under review by former federal judge Sue Robinson.

However, getting Rosen could indicate that Watson will be out for a longer time than expected.

After all, the Browns need a warm body to back up Jacoby Brissett if he will take over from Watson.

But they could have chosen a better backup than a player that has achieved nothing in his NFL career.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Quarterback Josh Rosen #16 of the Atlanta Falcons hands off the ball to Mike Davis #28 in the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
3 Things To Know About QB Josh Rosen
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/22/22)
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills
Browns Fans React To Signing Josh Rosen

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Things To Know About QB Josh Rosen

No more pages to load