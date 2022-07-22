3 Things To Know About QB Josh Rosen

Presumably as a move to ensure adequate depth in case of a Deshaun Watson suspension, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly about to sign quarterback Josh Rosen.

#Browns will sign QB Josh Rosen tomorrow source says — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 21, 2022

It may not be quite the splash that acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo would’ve been, but it’s seemingly better than nothing.

If, or when, Watson gets suspended for the sexual misconduct lawsuits he has faced, the Browns will now have two candidates to fill in for him: Rosen and Jacoby Brissett.

Sure, neither of them are world beaters, but it will help the team a bit to have more than one option.

If Rosen indeed wins the starting job over Brissett during a likely Watson suspension, it will also be an opportunity for the Southern California native to resurrect his career and prove his worth to 31 other NFL teams.

Browns fans won’t be expecting much from him, but there are a few things to keep in mind about him.

Rosen Was A Big Star In College

Rosen was born in Torrance, a middle-class suburb of Los Angeles, to Charles Rosen, who was both an orthopedic spine surgeon and an ice skater, and Liz Lippincott, who was a journalist and a college lacrosse player.

At St. John Bosco High School, the younger Rosen became a big-time star on the gridiron, and he was ranked by at least one publication as not only the best quarterback but the best overall recruit in the high school class of 2015.

He committed to the University of California, Los Angeles, allowing him to remain in the Southland, and even as a freshman, he was a monster on the midway.

That year, he threw for 3,670 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 contests, and he set a new Bruins record for most consecutive passes without an interception.

Rosen’s sophomore year was cut short due to a shoulder injury, but his junior year was nothing short of magnificent.

Putting up 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns despite a couple of concussions, he led the Bruins to the Cactus Bowl, although he wasn’t able to play in that contest due to a concussion.

Rosen’s exploits in Westwood led to him being considered one of the top QB prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, along with Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and former Brown Baker Mayfield.

However, he fell to the 10th overall pick, and right after the draft, he expressed the utmost confidence in himself.

Rosen Has Gotten To Play On A Team With Weapons

It’s important for young QBs with potential to be paired with at least one very capable wide receiver so that he can viscerally experience throwing successful passes, which leads to confidence being built and good habits being reinforced.

As a rookie, Rosen was on an Arizona Cardinals team whose only bona fide weapon at wideout was an over-the-hill Larry Fitzgerald.

The following year, the UCLA product moved on to the Miami Dolphins, who had a solid receiver in DeVante Parker who had a solid year but has never made the Pro Bowl.

Rosen Has Struggled Mightily Since His Rookie Year

After the 2018 season, Rosen has been benched, and he has been unable to stay on the field due to poor play.

When the San Francisco 49ers were hit hard by the injury bug in 2020, they signed Rosen, but he never saw the field for them, and they cut him the following summer when he couldn’t earn the QB3 spot behind Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The Atlanta Falcons picked him up, and he got spot duty in four contests, where he threw for just 19 yards and two interceptions.

In Cleveland, Rosen will at least have a strong offensive line, two very stout running backs and a four-time Pro Bowl wideout in Amari Cooper.

Will this be the year Rosen regains the mojo he had in college?