Analyst Admits He Would Be Mad If Nick Chubb Made 1 Move This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have to bolster their running back corps.

That might mean letting Nick Chubb walk away in free agency.

Of course, that would be bad enough for the fans, and watching him play for a divisional rival would be pretty disheartening.

That’s why, with all the rumors about the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly being interested in signing Chubb, Nick Wilson admitted that he would be very mad if that were to happen.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he discussed those rumors and cringed at the sole thought of Chubb donning the Black & Gold jersey:

“I’d be mad. If Nick Chubb signed in Pittsburgh, I’d be mad at Nick Chubb,” Wilson said.

Chubb has been a fan favorite in Cleveland for years now.

It is a fact that he might never return to his pre-injury form, and not even bolstering the offensive line might be enough to help him turn back the clock.

Then again, there’s no reason not to bring him back at least as a backup.

The Browns will have to add more talent there regardless of whether he stays or leaves, and they could offer him an incentives-based contract.

The Steelers will have a big need there.

Najee Harris is most likely going to be on his way out, and Jaylen Warren, who might return as a restricted free agent, isn’t a workhorse running back.

There’s also a chance that another team wants to overpay for Chubb, and if that’s the case, the Browns will have no choice but to walk away.

Hopefully, it just won’t be a divisional rival.

