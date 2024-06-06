Analyst Believes 1 WR Could Have Breakthrough In Browns New Offense

The Browns are unveiling a new-look offense in 2024 as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey takes the reins.

Dorsey – who called plays for the Buffalo Bills the past two seasons – brings a fresh approach to Cleveland with three- and four-receiver sets to emphasize spacing for the passing and running attacks.

One wide receiver could benefit from the approach, according to analyst Lance Reisland.

Reisland shared a video of Tillman on Twitter, writing that Tillman could have “a breakout season” in 2024.

Cedric Tillman looks to be in great physical shape. Long and fast. Could be a breakout season for him. Here he is working on high pointing the football in the redzone. #Browns pic.twitter.com/vRutkNE1Ru — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 5, 2024

In the video, Tillman leaps straight up in the air, attempting to grab the pass at its highest point inside the redzone.

Tillman looks to have improved his conditioning heading into his second season, Reisland wrote.

The wide receiver looks “Long and fast,” according to Reisland.

Cleveland drafted Tillman last season out of Tennesee, using a third-round selection on the former University of Tennessee receiver.

In 2023, Tillman played 14 games for the Browns, recording 21 receptions for 224 yards without a score.

At Tennessee, Tillman had 109 receptions for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns in his five seasons at the SEC school.

Tillman is one of a dozen wide receivers on Cleveland’s roster heading into the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

Currently, Tillman’s perceived position on the depth chart would be behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and newcomer Jerry Jeudy.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver was also involved in fielding kickoffs during the team’s special team drills on Wednesday.

Tillman split time catching the kickoffs with Browns running Jerome Ford during the special teams drills.

