Analyst Believes 49ers Would Swap Brandon Aiyuk For Amari Cooper

When San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade before the start of the 2024 season earlier this week, the athlete set off a firestorm of rumors surrounding which teams would inquire about the wide receiver with the NFC West franchise.

One analyst believes that the Cleveland Browns could offer an ideal trade package in exchange for the 26-year-old receiver.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip on Twitter this week as analyst Tyvis Powell immediately affirmed a hypothetical trade for Aiyuk involving Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“Both say yes,” Powell said twice when asked about the potential Cooper swap for Aiyuk.

On a potential trade package for #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk & #Browns WR Amari Cooper, @1Tyvis says both sides would say YES!#DawgPound | https://t.co/PboJgIWVjW pic.twitter.com/abc7F1XEf0 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) July 17, 2024

Powell backed up his answer by saying that Aiyuk and Cooper are perhaps one-year players for their organization as both wide receivers are playing under the final season of their current contracts.

The analyst called Cooper “one of the best route-runners in the game” and said that Aiyuk was improving in that area.

Powell noted that in a win-now situation for both franchises, swapping the players would give each franchise what they seek.

The 49ers want a talented wide receiver who can create separation in a timing-oriented offensive pass attack, a trait that Cooper possesses.

Cleveland wants to get younger at the position, and Aiyuk fits that mold as he enters his fifth season in the NFL.

Cooper – who turned 30 years old last month – is currently holding out for a contract extension, reportedly seeking a pay raise on a multiyear deal with some guaranteed money attached.

