Analyst Outlines His Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

The expectations for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are high this season as the athlete is entering his third season with the team.

Yet analyst Tom Withers has a rather simple expectation for Watson heading into the 2024 regular season.

In a video clip the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” released on Twitter this week, Withers outlined his expectations of the quarterback as being available for more than six games in 2024 after playing in only 12 contests combined the last three years.

“They’ve got to get more than six games a season out of Deshaun Watson,” Withers said.

Withers noted the reasons that Watson was unable to compete in more than 12 games, listing his off-the-field troubles before he started his Cleveland career and the shoulder injury that sidelined the quarterback for much of the 2023 season.

The analyst said that the “numbers” will follow as long as he plays in the majority of the Browns’ contests this season.

Withers did not want to give an estimate for how many yards Watson would throw because of the uncertainty surrounding the offense, especially with wide receiver Amari Cooper still not showing up to the team’s activities.

He further explained that head coach Kevin Stefanski has proven that “there are more ways to skin a cat” with offensive outputs over the past four seasons, allowing the personnel on the field to dictate the play-calling.

Withers reiterated that “the bottom line” for Watson is to be available to play as he has shown to coaches he has grown into a leader on the field for all of his Cleveland teammates.

