Analyst Believes Browns Are Setting Up QB For Failure

The Cleveland Browns made waves when they selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, creating a four-quarterback competition that has already sparked controversy.

The Colorado product joined an already crowded quarterback room featuring Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and veteran Joe Flacco.

Wednesday’s OTAs revealed the pecking order, with Pickett taking first-team reps followed by Gabriel, then Flacco, leaving Sanders to work with the fourth unit.

This rotation structure has drawn sharp criticism from those who believe the Browns are mishandling their most intriguing quarterback prospect.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo delivered a scathing assessment of the team’s approach to developing Sanders.

“The plan is flawed. You know what they’re doing in New York? They’re getting Jaxson Dart ready to start. You know what they’re doing in Tennessee? They’re getting Cam Ward ready to start. Shedeur [Sanders] is an afterthought. A young quarterback needs the team to commit to him with everything. He’s not getting anything. He’s got to claw his way through three guys before he gets that chance,” Rizzo said.

"He's gotta claw his way through three guys just to get a chance," – @TheRealTRizzo doesn't think the Browns are setting Shedeur Sanders up for success. Do you agree?

The criticism centers on Sanders being treated like any typical late-round pick despite being the second-highest-rated quarterback in his draft class.

Other teams are positioning their rookie quarterbacks for immediate success, while Cleveland appears content letting Sanders battle through multiple layers of competition.

Coach Kevin Stefanski faces a unique challenge in managing four quarterbacks during the offseason program.

The traditional rotation system may not provide Sanders with adequate opportunities to showcase his abilities against starting-level competition.

Sanders possesses the talent to compete with this group, but the current structure may limit his development opportunities.

If the Browns truly believe in his potential, adjustments to the rotation could give him a legitimate path to meaningful snaps this season.

