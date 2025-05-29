Jerry Jeudy Had Telling Action About Feelings For Browns QB

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders became the fourth healthy quarterback on the Cleveland Browns’ roster, creating a crowded competition that has drawn immense attention.

During Wednesday’s organized team activities, the pecking order became clear.

Kenny Pickett took first-team reps, followed by Dillon Gabriel, then veteran Joe Flacco, with Sanders working with the fourth unit.

The rotation sparked immediate controversy from many. The situation has also caught the attention of Browns players, particularly wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

His recent social media activity suggests optimism about Shedeur Sanders’ potential impact.

“Jerry Jeudy liked a comment on a recent post that said this: ’12 to 3 gone feed families,'” X user GUCCE shared the screenshot.

Jerry Jeudy liked a comment on a recent post that said this: “12 to 3 gone feed families”👀 pic.twitter.com/wOhTDdkzvZ — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) May 28, 2025

The comment predicted a productive connection between Sanders and Jeudy, with the veteran receiver making his approval public through the social media interaction.

While both players did not take snaps together during the first OTA practice, Jeudy’s endorsement signals confidence in the rookie’s ability to contribute meaningfully to Cleveland’s offense.

Sanders brings measurable skills that translate well to professional football. His accuracy and ball placement stand out immediately on film, complemented by strong pocket presence under pressure. The rookie demonstrates poise that suggests readiness for NFL competition, maintaining composure while extending plays when necessary.

Despite his draft position creating uncertainty about his immediate role, Sanders continues showcasing the same precision that defined his collegiate career.

His smooth mechanics and confident delivery remain consistent, mirroring the performance level that made him successful at Colorado.

