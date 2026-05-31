Video Shows Grant Delpit Living His Best Life This Offseason

While the Browns are grinding through OTAs and the quarterback competition is dominating every conversation in Cleveland, safety Grant Delpit is out in the world making the most of his offseason in a way that has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Delpit posted a mini vlog of his travels and activities away from football, and the content made it very clear that number 9 is enjoying every moment of his time off.

“TRENDING: Cleveland Browns star defensive back Grant Delpit posted a mini vlog of what his offseason has looked like and how he has traveled all over the world. Snowboarding. Beach volleyball. Jumping off a yacht. Partying. Living the best life possible,” MLFootball posted.

TRENDING: Cleveland #Browns star defensive back Grant Delpit posted a mini-vlog of what his off-season has looked like and how he has traveled all over the world. Snowboarding

Beach volleyball

Jumping off a yacht

Partying Living the best life possible. pic.twitter.com/y8ZJ7mkB0T — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 31, 2026

Delpit has earned the right to enjoy himself.

The 27-year-old safety has now spent six seasons in Cleveland after being selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU with the 44th overall pick. His career has been defined by flashes of genuine talent interrupted by a level of injury difficulty that would test anyone’s resilience. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles before ever playing a regular season snap. He has fought back from multiple setbacks since then and has continued to be one of the more reliable defensive backs on this roster when healthy.

His 2025 season showed what Delpit looks like when he is fully available and trusted in a starring role. He started all 17 games, recorded 89 combined tackles, four passes defensed, and one interception while playing a key part in a Browns defense that leaned heavily on its safety group throughout the year. His career numbers across five seasons show 451 combined tackles and seven interceptions in 78 games.

The offseason vlog is a reminder that NFL players are human beings first, and Delpit is clearly someone who knows how to recharge. Snowboarding, beach volleyball, yachts, and world travel sound like exactly the kind of reset a veteran safety needs before buckling down for what figures to be an important contract year in 2026.

When training camp opens, Delpit will be ready. Until then, let the man live.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Alarming Concern About Browns' Offense At OTAs