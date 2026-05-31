Browns Insider Said What Many Fans Are Thinking About Deshaun Watson

The debate about the Browns’ QB battle is one that has dominated headlines so far this offseason. There have been many reports that Deshaun Watson is the favorite to be the starter heading into 2026.

One of the questions many have been asking is what Watson’s future could be beyond this season if he plays well.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd was asked directly about the possibility of Watson returning to Cleveland beyond this season, and he made his thoughts clear.

“I’ll go back to what I said before. I don’t see a world where I would want him back on this team. I think he should be gone already. I don’t see a world where you possibly want him back on this team after this year. How are you possibly going to hand him another contract?” Lloyd said.

Watson signed what was widely called the worst contract in NFL history, a fully guaranteed five-year deal worth $230 million that has produced almost nothing in return. The injury history alone should disqualify the conversation about a second contract in Cleveland before the performance questions even enter the room.

One season of competent football cannot erase four years of devastation, dead cap charges, and a relationship with the fan base that may be damaged beyond repair regardless of what happens between September and January.

The smarter path is to let Watson play out this contract year, evaluate what you have in Shedeur Sanders, and if the answer at quarterback is still not obvious, look toward the 2027 NFL Draft, which is shaping up to be one of the most loaded quarterback classes in recent memory. That class gives Cleveland a legitimate opportunity to find a franchise quarterback the right way, through the draft, without handing out another massive contract.

One good year from Watson should not change everything. It is time to move forward.

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