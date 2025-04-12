Analyst Believes Browns Coach Is On The Hot Seat Next Season

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with high expectations.

They were fresh off a trip to the playoffs with Joe Flacco leading the team down the stretch, so hopes were high that they would be better with a fully healthy Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

That wasn’t the case.

The Browns finished the season 3-14, and there were rumors about whether head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry would keep their jobs.

Now, entering the 2025 campaign, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes that Stefanski is on the hot seat.

“Cleveland hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2020 campaign, and the team has finished third or fourth in the AFC North in four of five terms on his watch,” Moton wrote. “Stefanski is the Browns’ longest-tenured head coach since Bill Belichick led the team for five years between 1991 and 1995, but he may not get another term if Cleveland remains in the AFC North cellar.”

The Browns have had a subpar quarterback situation for most of Stefanski’s tenure.

Despite that, he’s proven to be a good head coach, winning two NFL Coach of the Year awards.

Nevertheless, even though it might not be his fault or entirely on him, the fact of the matter is that this is a results-oriented business.

It doesn’t matter who’s to blame, all that matters is how a team fares.

Stefanski would likely draw strong consideration for other head coaching opportunities if the Browns let him go.

He also could return to being an offensive coordinator for a year or two before an appealing opening comes up.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case, and the Browns will bounce back and have a successful season after such a tough year in 2024.

