Details Emerge About Why Kevin Stefanski Likes Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns are set up to have a four-man quarterback competition, and while fans have been hitting the refresh button day after day for updates, the reality is that nobody has a grasp on the situation aside from those inside the organization.

This has to play itself out, and one analyst recently revealed what head coach Kevin Stefanski sees in one of the QBs, who could be the leader to start in Week 1 heading into training camp.

Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com recently wrote about Kenny Pickett, who has the skill set Stefanski is looking for.

“Pickett is big and athletic, he can throw from different launch points, he is smart and can find advantageous matchups, and he has enough arm strength to stretch the field both horizontally and vertically. Stefanski sees a guy who can thrive in his scheme,” Reisland wrote.

Pickett’s traits sound great, but the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t see enough of them to commit to him as their franchise quarterback after taking him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for him this offseason, and while he hasn’t had the best start to his NFL career, he does have skills, and the Browns will be hoping he can be the league’s next great QB reclamation project.

Stefanski has been adamant that Pickett will have every chance to win the starting job, which makes sense because the front office made an investment in him, so it would be irresponsible not to see what he can do.

If he shows enough of his positive traits, he could be Cleveland’s starting quarterback this season and possibly beyond.

