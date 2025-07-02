Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Analyst Sounds Alarm On Andrew Berry’s Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

General manager Andrew Berry isn’t the only one calling the shots for the Cleveland Browns, but he’s the one who executes the vision.

Considering that, it’s safe to say the plan hasn’t come to fruition.

That’s why analyst Jay Crawford believes that this might be Berry’s last shot, not only in Cleveland, but in the NFL.

“If it doesn’t work this year, and I know that we’ve had assurances that [Andrew is] safe, I do not believe that for one second. We have combed over his draft record. We have combed over his free agent record. We have combed over his trade record. He was at the ship’s wheel when the worst transaction in the history of the National Football League happened. His job is not only on the line in Cleveland. I’d say his career is on the line. Because if fired here, which of the other 31 [teams] are clamoring to hire him as a GM?” Crawford said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Berry has made some good moves, and it’s clear that owner Jimmy Haslam has had his back.

Nevertheless, it’s also fair to think that he won’t be able to keep his job if the Browns fail to make a strong impression this season.

Granted, he’s not the only one to blame for the disastrous trade for Deshaun Watson before the 2022 season.

But as much as that deal hindered the chances of adding young talent in the draft or spending money to improve around the edges, the fact of the matter is that Berry hasn’t always been on the winning end of many deals.

Even so, the league has a short memory, and those who are well-connected usually land on their feet, so even if the Browns do fire him, he might get another shot at some point.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation