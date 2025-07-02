Browns’ Signing Raises Eyebrows With Analyst

The Cleveland Browns made some upgrades to their offense this offseason in an effort to wipe the slate clean.

They brought in four new quarterbacks and drafted two explosive running backs, as well as a tight end who set NCAA records.

One position that didn’t see much of an upgrade was wide receiver, as they brought in one veteran castoff who was recently put on notice by one analyst for his attitude.

Matt Fontana ripped into Diontae Johnson after the veteran revealed he refused to enter a game for the Baltimore Ravens last year because it was too cold.

“That was about his time in Baltimore, right? Then he revealed the Browns were the only team to contact him. I wonder why. When they signed him, we discussed it. I said, ‘Low-risk, you give him the veteran minimum.’ Maybe he’s turned over a new leaf. Maybe that was just a really bad year from him. How are you letting that guy in your locker room?” Fontana said.

"How are you letting that guy in your locker room?" –@MattFontana83 starting to get a little skeptical of Diontae Johnson after podcast appearance and him not liking the cold Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/rcXBE6pnoa pic.twitter.com/eYLra3Cb3s — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) June 29, 2025

It was wise of Cleveland to give Johnson a chance for little money, given his previous Pro Bowl track record.

However, the reality is, if he does anything similar to what he did last year with Baltimore, the Browns will likely have no problem getting rid of him, just like the Ravens, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers did.

Johnson has plenty of incentive to get his act together, as Cleveland was the only team to contact him, adding validity to the idea that this could be his last chance in the NFL if things don’t work out.

Fontana isn’t alone among fans and media members for being skeptical of the signing, but he’s correct to point out how low-risk it is.

The biggest risk is if Johnson starts wreaking havoc in the locker room and stunting the development of the young receivers and quarterbacks.

NEXT:

Analyst Sounds Alarm On Andrew Berry's Future